Viewers of this year’s Olympic games in Beijing have probably noticed the stark contrast between the snowy venues and the dry, brown hills surrounding them. To host this year’s contests required a herculean snowmaking effort there, which has drawn questions about the environmental impacts of such activity.
In Idaho, there’s certainly more natural snow than Beijing, but precipitation has largely stopped since a large storm system moved through the region in December. Drought conditions are increasingly common in the Western states, where the snowpack has decreased by about 20% in the last century, the Associated Press reported.
Facing these increasingly common conditions, ski resorts rely on machine-made snow to keep operations consistent.
“We’re able to do it when we want to do it, not when she (mother nature) wants to do it,” said Brad Wilson, general manager of Bogus Basin. “It’s become imperative to have the ability to make snow.”
Idaho’s snowpack started off in a strong position this winter, giving water officials hope that the state would fare better through the spring and summer. But precipitation has been elusive since then. Only 15% of the state, mostly in the north, is not currently experiencing drought conditions, state hydrologist David Hoekema said at a recent Idaho Water Supply Committee meeting. Even that 15% is still in “abnormally dry” conditions, he said.
In light of climate concerns, resorts are making efforts to improve the efficiency of snowmaking operations.
Bogus Basin collects runoff and water from Bogus Creek, which runs into nearby Shafer Creek, in a pond below the base area, Wilson said. Most of the water is used in November to ensure the resort can open in time for Thanksgiving by using snow cannons to cover at least a couple runs.
The water is compressed with air and blown into the air, where it freezes into snow crystals as it falls back to the ground. Bogus has 50 of these snow cannons, which are also called fan guns.
This year, snowmaking occurred in November and into January, Wilson said.
Most of the snow melts and runs back into the pond to be used again. About 15% of the water is lost to evaporation, he said, but most of it returns back to the system.
“It’s almost a closed circuit, if you will, in the wintertime,” Wilson said.
The state provides water rights to ski resorts for this purpose, and it’s only allowed at high volumes during narrow windows when it’s necessary. Wilson said that Bogus has permission to take water in larger volumes from mid-November to about mid-March. Outside of that time, most of the creek water flows into Shafer Creek.
Snowmaking is not a particularly common water right requested from the Idaho Department of Water Resources, said Angela Hansen, water rights section manager at the department. To get the needed permit, ski resorts must prove a “beneficial use,” she said.
Sun Valley resort has the largest snowmaking operation in the state and is authorized to use up to nearly 640 acre-feet of water per year for that purpose, according to data from the water resources department.
In addition to consuming water, the snowmaking operation also requires a lot of energy. Bogus Basin and Tamarack Ski Resort pledged in 2019 to only use clean energy from Idaho Power’s hydropower and renewable energy certificates.
Sun Valley resort began replacing its fleet of snowmaking machines to higher efficiency models in 2014, according to its website. Of the 578 snowmaking guns on the mountain, 283 have been replaced, the website says. The replacements done in 2016 and 2017 have saved the resort approximately 1.12 million kilowatts per year.
With warm temperatures on the horizon, machine-made snow won’t be a viable option for area resorts; the changing climate is a threat to the industry even with this tool.
“When you look at what’s happening with global warming, you’re seeing winters getting more compressed,” Wilson said. “... the real fear in this business is the potential of not being able to open during the Christmas holiday … If you lose that, you will never catch up.”