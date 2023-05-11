Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Parents looking for daycare for their kids often find themselves on several waitlists before getting care, which most providers attribute to a staffing shortage.

Over the past couple of years, daycare owners like Mia Barron, who owns A Child’s Heart Learning Center in Boise, frequently get calls from “frantic” parents whose daycares have recently closed because of a worker shortage. Barron ultimately has to turn many parents away, because she doesn’t have enough staff to take more kids.

Childs Heart Daycare02.JPG

Lisa Araiza, left, and Emma Pringle, right, pass out drinks and snacks to children on the playground at A Child’s Heart Learning Center & Nursery in Boise.
Childs Heart Daycare03.JPG

Kendelynn Willie, center, leads a class of children at A Child's Heart Learning Center & Nursery.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

