Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways.

One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address topics like AR-15s and feminism and has caused some people to raise an eyebrow.

AR-15 book

The cover of one of Sen. Brian Lenney's children's books.
Patti Anne Lodge Senate floor by Brian April 2021

Former Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, speaks on the floor of the Idaho Senate in April 2021.
Gun laws

Nathan Guy is owner of Faith Outdoors in Nampa.
Feminism book

The cover of one of Sen. Brian Lenney's children's books.
Jamie Derrick

Jamie Derrick

Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press.

Recommended for you

Load comments