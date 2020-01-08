The Governor's Office of Energy and Mineral Resources is accepting applications for the 2020 Idaho Awards for Leadership in Energy Efficiency, according to a press release.
"OEMR invites organizations that have made significant strides in reducing their energy consumption through upgrades and programming efforts completed in 2019 to apply," the press release said.
There are two types of awards available, one for manufacturing, agricultural or community maintenance at the local gocernment level and the other for buildings used for commerce, education, local government or multi-family purposes.
Anyone interested in learning more should visit OEMR's website at oemr.idaho.gov or call 208-332-1664. Applications are due on May 1.