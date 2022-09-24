Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling is seeking applications to fill vacancies on a variety of boards and commissions within the city.
The 24 volunteer openings along with full details on the positions are available online at cityofnampa.us/96/Boards-Commissions.
“Nampa is at its best when our residents are helping to guide decisions,” Kling said in a news release. “Thank you to our current boards and commission members for their work and to all those who consider serving in the future.”
Here is a look at the openings:
AIRPORT COMMISSION (one opening): Applicants must reside in Nampa or the surrounding area. The appointed member will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and ending on Dec. 31, 2026.
ARTS AND HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION (three openings): The preferred applicant will possess professional training or experience in the disciplines of architecture, history, architectural history, urban planning, archaeology, engineering, law, or other historic preservation related disciplines, as set forth in the secretary of the interior's historic preservation professional qualification standards. One of these appointments will fill an existing vacancy, term expiring on March 31, 2024. The other appointment will serve a three-year term, beginning on April 1, 2023 and ending on March 31, 2026.
BUILDING AND FIRE CODE ADVISORY BOARD (four openings): Qualified applicants must have experience, association or training to evaluate matters pertaining to building construction. These appointments will serve two-year terms, beginning in January 2023.
DESIGN REVIEW COMMITTEE (four openings): Applicants would preferably have a background and interest in community design, such as architects, engineers, planners, designers, developers, builders, businesspersons, and landscape architects. The appointed member will serve a five-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and ending on Dec. 31, 2027.
DEVELOPMENT IMPACT FEE ADVISORY COMMITTEE (four openings): All members must reside within city limits. This committee makes recommendations to the mayor and city council regarding development impact fees, land use and capital improvements. At least one but no more than two of the four openings must be filled by someone in the business of development, building or real estate industry. The committee meets annually as a minimum requirement, with additional meeting dates to be determined, to review proposed changes and updates to the development impact fees. The appointed members will serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 7, 2023 and ending on Jan. 6, 2025.
GOLF COMMISSION (two openings): One current position, specific to Ridgecrest Golf Course, will serve a two-year term starting March 1, 2023. The other position is for a general opening to serve a five-year term starting March 1, 2023.
LIBRARY COMMISSION (one opening): This appointment will serve a five-year term, going from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2027.
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION (three openings): Members of the commission must have resided in the city for at least two years prior to their appointment and remain a resident during their time of service. Commissioners are appointed for six-year rotating terms. Two of these appointed members will serve six-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2023. One of the appointed members will fill a vacated position that expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
VENUE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION (two openings): Appointed members will serve five-year terms, beginning Feb. 9, 2023 and ending on Feb. 8, 2028.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said, “Nampa is at its best when our residents are helping to guide decisions. Thank you to our current boards and commission members for their work and to all those who consider serving in the future.”
DEADLINE: All applications are currently being accepted through Oct. 26, 2022.
TO APPLY: Interested individuals are encouraged to download the application form at cityofnampa.us/serve and submit a letter of interest expressing reasons why they would like to serve via email to Chief of Staff Rick Hogaboam at hogaboamr@cityofnampa.us or deliver/mail to Nampa City Hall at 411 3rd Street South, Nampa, Idaho 83651.
Applicants must be appointed by Kling and confirmed by the Nampa City Council before beginning their term of service.