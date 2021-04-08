BOISE — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested twice for trespassing at the Idaho Capitol on Thursday, marking his fifth arrest in a span of nine months and his fourth arrest on Capitol grounds.
The Idaho State Police arrested Bundy on a misdemeanor trespassing charge after he was seen near a public restroom on the second floor of the Statehouse.
Troopers received an unconfirmed report Bundy was inside the Statehouse. Troopers soon recognized him and were aware of an existing trespass notice from late August still in effect, Hightower said.
“He was not cooperative at the time of arrest. Troopers placed him in handcuffs and a cart for his safe transport to a patrol car to take him to jail,” Lynn Hightower, public information officer for the Idaho State Police, said.
According to state police, troopers first took Bundy into custody at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday. He was arrested for a second time in a public area on the third floor of the statehouse at approximately 2:20 p.m., police said.
“A trooper spotted him and again confirmed the trespass order was still in effect,” Hightower said.
Bundy was not cooperative, and troopers again placed him in handcuffs and used a cart to transport him into a patrol car, then back to the Ada County Jail.
Video posted just after 12:20 p.m. on Twitter showed Bundy being wheeled on a chair into an Idaho State Police patrol car, surrounded by approximately seven Idaho State Police troopers who moved him carefully toward the vehicle.
Bundy can be heard yelling, “You need to tell me on what authority you’re arresting me on” and “You guys are pathetic.”
Bundy’s group People’s Rights and supporters have repeatedly protested against COVID-19-related public safety measures, in August forcing their way into a House gallery with limited seating, shattering a glass door in the process, according to the Associated Press.
Idaho State Police last arrested Bundy at the Statehouse on Aug. 26, just 24 hours after he had been arrested a first time for trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers for refusing to leave the building during a special legislative session.
Following Bundy’s August arrests, the state Department of Administration consulted with the House speaker, Senate president pro-tem and governor and issued a no trespassing order barring him from entering Statehouse grounds for one year. On March 15, Bundy and one other were arrested for failure to appear at trial on two of those charges.
Ada County District Judge David Manweiler issued a bench warrant for Bundy on March 15 after he missed trial, and records confirmed Bundy was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear and held on $10,000 bond at the Ada County Jail.
Jail records on Thursday showed that Bundy was released following his 12:10 p.m. arrest after posting a $300 bond on a trespassing charge. He was brought back to the Ada County Jail just before 3 p.m. and was being processed again for booking just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, confirmed Patrick Orr, public information officer for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Jail records later showed that Bundy posted a second $300 trespassing bond and a separate $300 bond on a charge of resisting or obstructing officers. He was released from the Ada County Jail shortly after 4:15 p.m.