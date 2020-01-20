BOISE — Right to Life of Idaho held its 47th annual Boise March for Life Saturday afternoon, with participants walking from Julia Davis Park to the steps of the state Capitol for a rally.
The anti-abortion event takes place every January near the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade on Jan. 22, 1973, and commemorates "the over 50 million unborn children that have been lost" since then, according to the group's website, rtli.org.
Jason Herring, president of Right to Life of Idaho, said this year's march, which had several hundred people in attendance, seemed different from past events despite a similar set-up.
"There was this feeling of hope in the air — that as a nation, we could be moving closer to seeing Roe v. Wade overturned," Herring said in a phone interview Monday. "That it could actually happen during our lifetime, not just our children's or grandchildren's."
First District U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher and several pro-life advocates spoke at the event, Herring said. It also provided an opportunity for the group to discuss its priorities for the 2020 legislative session, including a "Choose Life" license plate.
"The main purpose of our legislation is not punitive, it’s education," Herring said. "Everyone deserves a chance to live. … No matter how dark the circumstances, there’s always hope."
Saturday's event was one of several that took place across Idaho and the country. The National March for Life is scheduled for Friday in Washington, D.C.
Earlier in the day on Saturday, hundreds of protesters had gathered at the Idaho Capitol for another cause, the annual Women's March, a national movement that launched in the wake of President Trump's election to support gender equality, civil rights and reproductive freedom.