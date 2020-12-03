Sarah Leeds, the program manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, took to Facebook Wednesday morning to answer questions from social media in a video about the state’s plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines when they become available, and whether the shots are safe.
The questions came weeks after Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee announced in a meeting it expects to receive its first vaccine shipment by the end of the year. With a vaccine becoming a tangible possibility, Idahoans had the following questions.
Q: Is Idaho ready to receive the shipments of the vaccine?
A: While no one is sure when a vaccine will arrive in Idaho, Leeds said the state is ready to receive the vaccine. State officials have been updating their plans based on what they hear from the federal government and are ready to adapt as need be. Each of the state’s seven health districts now have ultra-cold freezers to store the vaccine from the biotechnology firm Pfizer.
While there are locations in Idaho ready to receive the vaccine from Pfizer, Leeds said officials won’t green-light the vaccine’s use until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the shot. She said it’s anticipated the CDC will make that recommendation “fairly quickly” after the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine.
“But again, those are all unofficial timelines,” Leeds said.
Pfizer and its partner, the German firm BioNTech SE, on Nov. 20 requested an emergency use authorization for the vaccine. The FDA will consider authorizing emergency use of two vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna later this month, the Associated Press reported Thursday.
Q: Who will get the vaccine first?
A: Most likely health care providers will be first in line to receive the shot, Leeds said. A CDC committee voted Tuesday on which populations should receive the vaccine first, and that included health care workers, as well as staff members and residents at long-term care facilities.
"The residents of long-term care facilities (are) a new addition to that group,” Leeds said. “And so Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee is working to help us figure out where — when we get our shipments of the vaccine — where those go around the state to prioritize those populations.”
Leeds said Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee during its Friday meeting will continue to discuss who receives early doses of the vaccine.
Q: How do we know a COVID-19 vaccine would be safe?
A: Idaho is committed to providing a safe vaccine to Idahoans, Leeds said. She pointed out the FDA and the CDC would review the safety and efficacy data from the biotechnology companies, and the agencies would only authorize the shot if they believed it was safe. Thus far, Pfizer’s vaccine has proven to be 95% effective, the company has said, and another vaccine produced by Moderna is also showing promise with a 94.5% effectiveness rate.
Leeds encouraged viewers to continue wearing a cloth face covering and maintain social distancing. She also cited the need for Idahoans to remain informed by good information about the virus, and recommended using the websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Idaho’s own novel coronavirus website.