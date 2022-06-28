The team that brought Treefort Music Fest to Boise is launching a similar event a stone's throw away.
Flipside Fest, a multiday music and mural festival, will debut this fall in Garden City. The three-day, multi-venue and all-ages event will feature around 50 local and touring bands, "live murals by local artists, and immersive on-foot exploration of the Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create district in Garden City," according to the event page on Duck Club's website.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 23-25 and will be hosted at various venues including the Visual Arts Collective parking lot (main stage), Barbarian Brewing, Somewhere Bar, Push & Pour, Surel’s Place, Roots Zero Waste Market, Vervain Collective, Coiled Wines, Telaya Wine Co., Community Square Development, and The Sandbar at Riverside Hotel.
The music lineup will be announced Aug. 2.
"After having Treefort in September of 2021, we heard your cries for a fall festival," the event page says. "And while Treefort Music Fest in September was one of the best, it was a one-off experience. This September, instead of coming together in downtown Boise, we’ll catch you on the Flipside (of the Boise River).
Food trucks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available near the main stage. Outdoor music will end around 10:30 p.m. all three nights of the festival, the event page says, but afterparties for attendees 21 years and older will be held Friday and Saturday inside the Visual Arts Collective and Somewhere Bar.
Murals will be displayed throughout the festival footprint in conjunction with the Garden City Placemaking Fund.
"Flipside Fest is going to be super similar to Treefort, but like on a mini-scale," the event page says.
Three-day passes are $89 and can be purchased starting July 1. A limited number of $69 early bird passes are available for Duck Club email subscribers beginning June 30 at 10 a.m.