Poor Air Quality (copy)

The Boise skyline was inundated with smoke last summer because of drought, western wildfires and rising temperatures. The heat has returned in full force this week and wildfire smoke could be back in the area this week.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Another stretch of 100-degree temperature days is expected in Boise and the Treasure Valley this week, putting Idaho's most vulnerable residents at increased risk.

The majority of heat-related deaths between 2004 and 2018 occurred in people aged 65 years and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, individuals in that age group "have been several times more likely to die from heat-related cardiovascular disease than the general population," according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments