The Boise skyline was inundated with smoke last summer because of drought, western wildfires and rising temperatures. The heat has returned in full force this week and wildfire smoke could be back in the area this week.
Heat safety and natural disaster preparedness were discussed during an AARP virtual town hall Monday, just ahead of a projected stretch, starting Tuesday, of six consecutive 100-degree days in the forecast that could include record highs, National Weather Service Boise tweeted.
There have been nine 100-degree days in the region so far this year; the Treasure Valley record is 20, set in 2003.
And although as of Monday there had been no heat-related deaths in Ada or Canyon counties, they aren't uncommon. A heat wave last summer killed an estimated 600 people in Oregon, Washington and western Canada.
"Heat is something that goes unmentioned a lot of time during the summer because we're focused on some other threat," Brad Richy, Director of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, said during the virtual town hall. "Extreme heat is a killer and it happens every single year across the nation."
Residents should be aware of extreme heat warnings and cooling shelter locations nearby, Richy said. It's also important to check on neighbors, friends and family members to make sure they have adequate hydration and ways to stay cool, Vince Maykovich, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 10 Deputy Administrator, added.
The heat increases this week with record highs possible. Make sure you have a plan to stay cool & hydrated. Keep pets from walking on hot pavement, check on vulnerable populations, and never leave someone inside a parked car.#idwx#orwxpic.twitter.com/CcwbykzoIB
The increased heat is a national trend that has the Pacific Northwest on the brink of a significant heat wave right as the Northeastern sector of the United States hopes to get a reprieve after record-high temperatures recently hit the area.
Temperatures are forecast to top 100 degrees in some places in Washington state and Oregon this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.
Monday's town hall also addressed fire preparedness.
The Moose Fire near the Idaho-Montana border has burned more than 35,000 acres, and the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, has torched more than 16,000 acres and has forced more than 6,000 people to evacuate, The Associated Press reported. NWS Boise said that because of those fires in particular, wildfire smoke will soon spread into the Treasure Valley.
Idahoans should have a fire preparedness kit, Maykovich and Richy said, that includes things like copies of important documents, medications, food and water.
It's also vital to know your area's evacuation plan and routes, and know which firefighting agency's jurisdiction you reside in, they said.
"Understand the risk, understand what you can do to be prepared for the risk," Richy said.