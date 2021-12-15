A spate of snowstorms is set to continue in the Treasure Valley, bringing precipitation that could make Thursday morning's commute hazardous.
The cold front will arrive Wednesday night, with snow starting around midnight and continuing through the late morning.
Between 1 and 3 inches is expected for the valley, while the mountains could get up to a foot, according to KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert. A winter weather advisory is in place for the west central and Boise mountains, the upper Treasure Valley, and eastern Oregon through Thursday morning.
Those traveling through the mountains are urged to use extreme caution and be prepared for winter conditions. Drivers should also be prepared on residential roads and highways around the Treasure Valley.
Commuters are urged to slow down and pay attention, leaving plenty of room to stop or change lanes when roads are icy. Everyone driving should take a few extra minutes to make sure the snow and ice is cleared from their windshield and windows before setting off.
Ada County Highway District Deputy Director of Maintenance Jennifer Berenger says snowplow crews begin monitoring the snowfall and get out as early as possible to clear roads.
In addition to plowing, ACHD also treats the roads with sand, salt and deicer to melt off the snow and add traction.
The plows focus on the busiest arterial streets first, meaning some roads will not yet have been treated by the time the morning commute begins.
"If you've noticed your road or street hasn't been treated, then definitely take those precautions as you're pulling out of your residential area," Berenger said. "Also, just your stopping distances in general, just make sure you leave yourself enough distance to stop just in case your wheels don't have the same traction as the car in front of you."
More snow showers are forecast for Saturday evening.