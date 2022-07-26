...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
An officer with the Boise Police Department paints over a swastika that was spray painted in a northwest Boise neighborhood last weekend.
BOISE – The Boise Police Department is investigating another antisemitic incident that has occurred in the community.
According to department spokeswoman Haley Williams, Boise police received a report Saturday night of swastikas spray painted on a bike lane on West Sloane Street and North Roe Street in the northwest sector of the city. There were additional reports of spray painted swastikas in the same area two nights later but Williams said officers did not find any that evening.
After coordinating with the Ada County Highway District, officers painted over the swastika images on Monday evening, Williams said.
The investigation is ongoing.
“We appreciate the community reaching out to us about these hateful acts of vandalism and we take these matters very seriously, not just for the crime but for the fear it creates,” Williams said. “The Boise Police Department is committed to making this a safe city and a city for everyone.”