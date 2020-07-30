Thursday
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, opens 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Online — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, opens 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Teen Space (with games), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Crowdcast — LIVE event with Cara Wall — The Dearly Beloved, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Online — Book Club, 7 p.m., Hidden Springs Library (Garden City).
Online — Reading Club, 7 p.m., Star Branch Library.
Online — Reading Club, 7 p.m., Victory Branch (Boise).
Online — Speed Dating | Who Do You Relish?, 8 p.m., Eventbrite.com.
Canceled Events
The 2020 Water Lantern Festival, scheduled for Saturday at Julia Davis Park, has been moved to 2021. All tickets sold have been moved to that date. More information is available on the Facebook page.
Boise Community Band, scheduled to play Thursday, Aug. 6 at Julia Davis Park, has been canceled. For upcoming concerts visit the Facebook page.
Get Involved
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Ada County is going virtual Saturday, Aug. 8. Residents are invited to join their local Relay For Life on live streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and services to get patients the care and support they need where possible, according to a press release. Photos and videos from cancer survivors will be collected this year. Visit relayforlife.org/adacountyid for more information about the virtual event and how you can participate.
Dolphin Dunk for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County: Every summer, toy dolphins are dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs and put to the race as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The money raised by “adopting” dolphins ($3 each) this year will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, the website stated. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is donating portion of proceeds from sales of the new 32-ounce limited-edition collectible First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cups to its foundation, which provides safety equipment — helmets, shields, respiratory masks — and overall support for local first responders. In addition, the Texas-style barbecue brand will host the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, according to the press release. More information: dickeys.com.
St. Luke’s Fit One 2020 races are now open for participants. The event will raise money to support St. Luke’s Children’s, according to a press release. Registration and more information is at FitOneBoise.org until Sept. 18.