BOISE — The Idaho National Guard and descendants of the valley's original tribal population will hold the 11th annual Return of the Boise Valley People event, beginning Thursday.
The welcoming ceremony will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. in front of Boise City Hall. Shoshone-Paiute tribal leader Brian Thomas and Diane Teeman, chairperson of the the Burns Paiute Tribe, will be among speakers. Mayor Lauren McLean, and Adjutant General of Idaho Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak will also speak at the event, according to a press release.
On Friday, June 10, the public is also invited to share in the culture of the original Boise Valley people starting at 10 a.m. at Eagle Rock Park in Boise, a spiritual gathering place for tribal people who return to offer prayers for ancestors who are buried at the site of the Eagle Rock, the release states. The tribes will gather to share stories and remember their ancestors who were forcibly removed by soldiers from the Boise Valley in the late 1800s when silver and gold was discovered in the area, the release said.
The tribal goal is to eventually build a monument and cultural center in Boise to educate visitors about the history of the original inhabitants.
Descendants of the original Boise Valley people are from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Fort Hall, Idaho; Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, Owyhee Nevada; Burns Paiute Tribe, Burns, Oregon; Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone, McDermitt, Nevada; and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Warm Springs, Oregon.
Original Boise Valley People remind those who currently inhabit Boise that their tribal ancestors’ remains are buried throughout the area and to be conscious when building or developing, the release said.
It also asks that people be respectful of the grounds during the Return of the Boise Valley People event, which runs June 9-12 in Boise at Eagle Rock Park and Gowen Field.
The first event was held in August of 2011 and over 400 gathered.