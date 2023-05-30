Homeless encampment (copy)

A cluster of tents form a homeless encampment on the grounds of the former Ada County Courthouse in January 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The results of the 2023 annual snapshot count of Ada County's homeless residents show a 6% increase from 2020, the last time a full, in-person count was completed.

This year’s Point-in-Time Count found a total of 687 people experiencing homelessness in the county, according to a news release from Our Path Home. The count, which is an annual one-night survey of individuals experiencing homelessness conducted nationwide, took place on the night of Jan. 25 and was the first full count completed since 2020.

Recommended for you

Load comments