This year, Idaho Foodbank is taking its annual Empty Bowls experience online. The 23-year-old tradition is continuing this year, this time virtually, for three weeks (now until Dec. 11).
Community members are invited to go online and a buy a bowl, which will then be picked up at the Idaho Foodbank's Meridian warehouse, 133 W. Broadway Ave., during the available pick up hours, as the nonprofit is unable to ship the bowls.
Your purchase includes: a uniquely crafted bowl, an Albertsons reusable shopping bag, $5 Albertsons gift card and a coupon to a local restaurant for soup. Those interested can donate that Albertsons gift card to The Idaho Foodbank to help provide more meals to those in need in the community, the nonprofit stated in a press release.
Choose from hundreds of hand-painted and artisan created bowls starting at $10, or let Idaho Foodbank surprise you with its pick for you. More information about the event is at idahofoodbank.org/event/empty-bowls/.
It is estimated that 1 in 9 individuals and 1 in 8 children were food insecure in Idaho prior to the pandemic, according to the press release. Recent projections that consider the impact of COVID-19 change that ratio to 1 in 7 Idahoans and 1 in 5 children.
With every $1 The Idaho Foodbank can provide enough food for up to five meals, the release stated.
"Thank you for supporting this holiday tradition in the Treasure Valley!"
Community Calendar
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Please contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
Virtual — Auditions for Boise Little Theater Christmas Cab Cab. Auditions are virtual via video submission. Deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Meridian — Snowman Scavenger Hunt all day at The Village at Meridian, 3957 E. Monarch Sky Lane, #225. “Challenge the family to see who can find all 15 holiday happy snowmen hiding throughout the Village at Meridian property. All 15 snowmen will be hiding carefully from November through December.”
Meridian — American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m., The Village at Meridian, 3957 E. Monarch Sky Lane, #225.
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Wondertime, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — Idaho Job Corps in-person and virtual information meeting and tour, 2 p.m., Centennial Job Corps Campus, 3201 Ridgecrest Drive.
Virtual — Dungeons & Dragons, 3:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Kids Craft Crew, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Garden City — Christmas in Color: Boise, starting at 5:30 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Tickets are available at christmasincolor.net/boise.