BOISE — Right to Life of Idaho will host the 47th annual Boise March for Life Saturday afternoon starting at Julia Davis Park.
The anti-abortion event takes place every January near the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade on Jan. 22, 1973.
The march will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park, 150 N. Capitol Blvd., and move to the Capitol steps for a rally.
“The March and rally that follows are a celebration of life and demonstration in the belief that all life is sacred,” according to the Right to Life of Idaho website, rtli.org.
The Facebook event page for the rally says there will be special music and a message from speaker Christine King.
Marches for life are taking place across the country. The National March for Life is scheduled for Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C.