In this file photo from Jan. 18, 2019, anti-abortion activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life in Washington, D.C. The 2020 national march is set for Jan. 24, and the annual Boise March for Life and rally will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at Julia Davis Park’s Gene Harris Bandshell at 1 p.m. and making its way to the Capitol steps.