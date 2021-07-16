BOISE — The Boise City Council on Tuesday approved an annexation request for 120 acres south of the Boise Airport that’s expected to develop into an industrial park.
The council unanimously approved a request to annex the land, which abuts previously annexed property on three sides.
While members of the public are concerned about the property’s distance from a fire station and its potential to bring traffic, affecting nearby subdivisions, council members ultimately agreed the city’s comprehensive plan identifies the property as an industrial use, and an industrial park would be beneficial.
“I think that this will give some employment opportunities where there haven’t been some in the past, near newer development,” said Councilwoman Holli Woodings. “So people might not have to travel so far to get to work, which I think is really great.”
Ball Ventures Ahlquist, the Meridian-based developer, will develop the site, located at 6259 S. Pleasant Valley Road, near the intersection of Orchard Street and Lake Hazel Road.
The area has potential for nearly 1 million square feet of usable industrial space. It’s located east of Locale, formerly Syringa Valley, a 600-acre master planned community that’s expected to have up to 2,000 homes.
In a memo to the city, project engineer Rob Sunderlage wrote, the annexation is proposed “in response to a heavy demand for industrial areas with access to” Interstate 84.
“(Ball Ventures Ahlquist) has been entertaining multiple users that are excited about this location and the possibility to develop facilities that can expand into this area as the site grows into a premier industrial site for Boise City,” the memo says.
Also included in the plans is about 17 acres of commercial space, an accessory to the industrial park.
The future industrial park is further than 1.5 miles from a fire station, the Boise Fire Department’s preferred maximum distance from such a property. But the station, located to the northwest of the site, is already serving areas south of the planned complex, and the developer agreed to set aside a few acres of land for a future fire station.