BOISE — A Boise man accused of killing another man in Ann Morrison Park last fall has been admitted to a secure mental health ward in an Idaho prison to restore his mental competency so he can face trial.
Andrew Ray Garcia, 27, of Boise was admitted to the ward at the Idaho State Maximum Security Institution on Jan. 21, court records show. He had previously been denied access due to lack of bed space.
Normally, people declared mentally unfit to stand trial receive treatment in a state hospital, but when courts deem them dangerously mentally ill, they usually receive treatment at the prison, which has nine beds dedicated to that purpose.
A judge declared Garcia dangerously mentally ill in December. He had remained in the Ada County Jail since then.
Attorneys appeared in court on Wednesday morning to discuss Garcia’s case, although Garcia himself wasn’t there. They agreed to schedule a Feb. 19 court hearing to discuss doctors' progress in restoring Garcia to mental competency. The judge ordered doctors to provide a report on the treatment by Feb. 17.
Prosecutors say Garcia in October stomped and beat to death 47-year-old Roque Leon Arellano in the park. Arellano’s body was found in the park, and police found evidence linking Garcia to the death, according to a release from the Boise Police Department. Prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder, grand theft and destruction of evidence.
A judge in the case had in November ordered Garcia to undergo a mental health evaluation, later declared him dangerously mentally ill, and ordered him to be committed to the ward for 90 days.
Because of the lack of space, Garcia had to wait more than a month to enter the ward after he’d been officially committed on Dec. 11.
When the Idaho Department of Correction encounters such bed shortages, officials there work with those in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to “creatively find appropriate housing options or re-arrange placement,” according to Jeff Ray, spokesman for IDOC.
In such situations, the Ada County Jail can house people in a secure health services unit, said Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff's Office. They can receive treatment in the unit, he said, and the unit includes cells where inmates are individually housed.
Only a judge can declare a person competent or incompetent to stand trial in Idaho, which is one of only four states without an insanity defense.
If doctors feel Garcia is competent to stand trial, they will report to the case’s judge, Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel, who will decide if Garcia is, indeed, competent. If doctors feel he is incompetent after 90 days, the judge can commit Garcia to another 180 days in the ward.