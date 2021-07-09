Summer has launched with a bang in the Treasure Valley, and local pet hospitals are offering advice for how to keep animals safe and comfortable during the hottest part of the year.
Temperatures in the Boise area through Tuesday are expected to top 100 degrees each day. The area is in an excessive heat warning.
Hot temperatures can be bad news for animals, particularly dogs, said Dan Hume, the medical director for WestVet, an emergency veterinary hospital in Garden City.
“Dogs really shouldn’t be out exercising in this kind of heat, especially if they’re an at-risk breed,” Hume said.
Dogs dissipate heat through panting and sweat out of the soles of their feet, according to the Humane Society of the U.S. During exercise, a dog’s body temperature rises, and in hot weather, they may struggle to cool down fast enough, Hume said. The most at-risk breeds include those with short snouts, such as pugs, French bulldogs, and boxers, he said. Dogs with short noses are more prone to breathing problems, according to the Humane Society of the U.S., and may get swelling in the back of their nose and throat in tandem with heat stroke symptoms, Hume said.
Signs of heat stroke include panting, severe lethargy, and an inability to settle down, Hume said. If they cannot cool down, it can quickly progress to neurological abnormalities and organ failure, he said.
“If their temperature remains significantly above normal for 10-15 minutes, that’s enough to cause organ damage,” he said.
Since cats are not typically being overly active outside, WestVet does not often receive cats suffering from heat stroke, Hume said.
Though the number of dogs needing heat-related medical attention at WestVet has not increased with the recent hot weather, Hume still estimates that the hospital treats around two animals a day suffering from heatstroke this time of year.
Kate Killian, practice manager for Idaho Veterinary Hospital in Meridian, also reported that though that hospital has not seen an increase in animals needing care because of the weather, the number of animals needing such care recently is typical for this time of year.
Apart from heat stroke, pets exposed to hot asphalt are at risk of burning the soles of their feet, Killian said. The hospital treated some animals earlier this week that had escaped from their homes over the Fourth of July weekend and burned their feet on the pavement, she said. On a day with temperatures in the upper 90s the surface temperature for both asphalt and concrete can easily top 130 degrees.
“The general rule of thumb is if you can’t hold the back of your hand on the pavement for more than 10 seconds, then your pet shouldn’t be walking on it,” Killian said.
There are plenty of ways to keep pets safe, including limiting exercise to the early morning or late evening, providing plenty of water, and using garden hoses, kiddie pools, and fans to cool pets down, Hume said. Preventing pets from escaping is also key, Killian said.
Idaho Veterinary Hospital also treats wildlife, and has received some young birds of prey recently that appear to have abandoned their nest due to the heat, Killian said. If you find a bird, and its parents appear to be taking care of it, you can leave it alone, Killian said, but if the parents do not seem to be caring for the bird, consider reaching out to your local wildlife hospital, she said.