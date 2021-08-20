BOISE — It was only 10 a.m. on the opening day of the Western Idaho Fair, and Ezra Kostenko was already arranging a handful of ribbons on the top of the cage of his guinea pig, Jellybean. Jellybean, is a “teddy” breed of guinea pig, Ezra explained, which is characterized by spiky, soft fur, and he had placed well in the quality competition. Ezra, 15, will have his knowledge of the animal put to the test during a showmanship competition as well.
As food and merchandise vendors were still setting up, the Western Idaho Fair kicked off Friday morning with animal competitions for dogs, horses and more. The fair runs through Aug. 29, and features a range of activities, such as animal viewing and concerts.
After canceling nearly every part of the fair last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have said they are thrilled to be completely back.
For Ezra and other kids, presenting animals and competing in the fair's competitions is the culmination of a year of working on projects in the youth development programs 4-H and Future Farmers of America. Ezra’s mother, Victoria Kostenko, is an organizational and project leader for a 4-H group based in Nampa and has three children who participate, including Ezra.
“There's a lot of activities that urban and rural kids can do,” Victoria Kostenko said, noting that 4-H offers activities to help kids with personal development, such as family and consumer science, as well as career development, such as STEM and robotics. Kids can also lease animals, including the space for them, if their family does not have the land or space to own the animals.
Outside of the small animal center, Jasmine Mendez-Jorgensen, another 4-H participant, was waiting to compete with her dog, Princess, in the dog showmanship competition. For dogs and their owners, the showmanship competition consists of how well you know your animal and present them to the judge, she said. There is also an obedience competition where the owners lead their dogs through a series of individual and group exercises, she said. Jasmine, 15, had to complete a poster and make a book about the project to be reviewed by the judges. Additionally, she’ll give two speeches that will be judged, one that is agriculture-related and one on a family and consumer science topic.
“The first (speech) is going to be about you and your aging dog and how to care for aging dogs as they start to get older, and any medical concerns that may be an issue,” Jasmine said, “and then the second one is the rules of a courtroom, and who you’ll see in a courtroom and what they do.”
Though the kids got to participate in 4-H last year as part of the fair, the judging portion of the competitions where they could receive feedback on their projects did not happen, said Gail Jorgensen, Jasmine's mother.
“I’m just really excited we’re back out here with participants and all the parents, and the kids are actually getting to follow through on their 4-H and FFA projects,” Jorgensen said.
In the fair’s large livestock area, Luci Johnson, 17, was tending Mae, a cream-colored, 1-year old breeding heifer. Johnson had worked with Mae since April as part of Future Farmers of America, and had participated in that program for about three years.
“I’ve always been interested in agriculture, and I really like being around the livestock, and I just like the scene,” Luci said. “I’m not sure what draws me, there’s just something about it that makes me happy.”