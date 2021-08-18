BOISE — Idaho should be spending millions more a year on its state firefighting resources, according to an independent analysis completed for the state in 2019, to avoid spending far more to fight fires that blow up into catastrophic, out-of-control blazes.
But not only has the state not yet acted on those recommendations, it didn’t even plan to request the additional $2.88 million in funding next year — until Tuesday.
That’s when the state Land Board, after hearing its Fire Management Bureau chief, Josh Harvey, present the analysis, voted unanimously to request the full funding next year. Gov. Brad Little abstained, as he customarily does for Land Board votes on state budget issues; that’s because he proposes the budget to lawmakers in January.
“We have an asset that’s got to produce money, and it’s burning up and going up in smoke,” said Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. “So we need to do something to address that.”
State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra agreed. “It looks like we have a goal we’re not moving towards,” she said.
Harvey, a longtime firefighter, told the board the state launched the analysis, in conjunction with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the University of Colorado, in 2018; it was completed in 2019. The “StarFire Report” concluded that Idaho needs to spend $2.88 million more a year for engines, crews, seasonal and year-round staff, firefighter pay and more to have an adequate fire preparedness budget.
Those resources, he said, “are critical but they’re also cost-effective. They will increase our efficiency and our response. … We’ll never be able to catch every fire, it’s not possible, but we can greatly increase our chances of success in keeping fires small and catching them.”
Among the report's findings: Idaho has more than four times as many acres to protect per fire engine than Montana, Washington or Oregon.
Implementation of the report’s recommendations was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvey said under questioning, as the department held off on all new requests.
This year’s fire season on state-protected lands, which include extensive North Idaho forest lands, already is off the charts, Harvey told the board.
“We are making and living fire history right now,” he said. “We’ve never seen anything like it before.”
State costs already are up to more than $50 million for this year’s wildfire season, he reported, and they’re likely to double before the season ends.
Little noted that with a $37 million balance in the state’s deficiency warrant account, that means lawmakers likely will be faced with a $60 million supplemental appropriation request when they convene in January to cover this year’s firefighting costs.
“That’s likely,” said state Lands Director Dustin Miller.
Harvey said Idaho’s firefighting resources are stretched thin, less help is available from other states and agencies due to their own extreme fire seasons, and Idaho crews are exhausted. Fatigue is the leading cause of injury among wildland firefighters, he noted.
“I don’t want to lose any more of our good folks,” Harvey told the board. “The available workforce is already limited. Offering starting wages to firefighters that are lower than what are being offered in the fast food industry is not helping.” Plus, he noted, the state must compete with federal firefighting agencies that pay higher wages.
The StarFire Report recommends adding 10 engine captains, at a cost of $540,000; boosting firefighter pay by $250,000 a year; spending another $250,000 a year to add 10 more seasonal firefighters; adding three fire management officers, at $300,000; adding five strategic engine modules, at $850,000; and adding a northern booster crew at $80,000 a year to serve as a statewide resource; among other additions.
Harvey said all indicators are that Idaho will see a continued upswing in lightning-caused fire activity, along with a growing wildland-urban interface that’s leading to more and more human-caused wildfires. “The wildland-urban interface is a terrible place to fight fires,” he said.
“I want to continue building our fire program to meet the needs of a changing state,” Harvey told the board.
“Last week, on the Bedrock Fire, after telling the homeowner to evacuate, I was by myself conducting a burnout operation around his home,” Harvey said. “One of my deputy chiefs was able to make it through a road closure … to help me right before the leading edge of the fire got there.”
“Fortunately, we were able to save many of the homes that were threatened by the Bedrock Fire, but there were others that didn’t make it,” he said. “I firmly believe that the IDL’s fire program must be more resilient and self-sufficient for the long term.”
But when the board then reviewed the Idaho Department of Lands’ proposed budget request for next year, it included just five of the 10 new engine captain positions, and none of the other recommendations from the StarFire report.
Idaho Department of Lands budget officials told the board they needed to hold the department’s budget request to below a 3.1% increase in state general funds, in accordance with guidance from the state Division of Financial Management. And they noted that lawmakers this year expressed concerns about increasing the number of employees and the state general funds allocated to the department.
Miller said, “We’re very cognizant of the FTE (full-time equivalent) growth, and every agency should be. … It was decided to move forward with the five for now, and have future discussions about that. … The 10 engine captains is what we need to get to, ultimately, in our program.”
Board members then quizzed both Harvey and state Forester Craig Foss about the need for the resources outlined in the StarFire report. “This is the honest-to-God need,” Foss told the board.
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney questioned Harvey about whether the budget request would give him the resources he needs. “These are definitely huge improvements,” he responded, “but I can’t account for how fast the state’s growing.”
Wasden then moved to direct the department to alter its budget request for next year to add all the recommendations from the StarFire report. “We make the request, we ask for it. So that’s my motion,” he said.
Denney seconded Wasden’s motion, and it passed unanimously, with the governor abstaining.
“Other than the Legislature, the Department of Lands got the largest increase of any budgeted agency last year,” Little noted. Lawmakers approved 12 new firefighting positions, but they’re still being hired, as the fire season hit before that process could be completed.
“I appreciate the department’s sensitivity to the limitations that they have,” Wasden said, “the political sensitivity to the need to work with the Legislature. I’m also very cognizant of their desire to work with your office and DFM and live within the confines of that. I appreciate your leadership as our governor, so I don’t want any of my actions today to be interpreted as criticism in any way. But I also believe that we won’t get anything if we don’t ask for anything, and that’s what I’m trying to get us to.”
Asked pointedly by the board if Idaho could stop more fires from growing out of control if it added more resources, Harvey said, “Oh, yes. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”