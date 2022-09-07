MERIDIAN — Meridian City Council was largely noncommittal about whether the city should play a role in affordable housing, with multiple members saying that there’s a limit to what Meridian’s government can do.
The Treasure Valley is facing an affordable housing crisis, and Meridian is no exception. Around 40 Meridian families apply for help every month from Jesse Tree, an organization that provides eviction and rental assistance.
“There’s a very significant need valley-wide and there’s a very significant need in Meridian,” City Councilmember Jessica Perreault said at a meeting Tuesday. “... In my opinion, we have not made workforce and affordable housing a high priority, yet our comprehensive and strategic plans say that we will.”
Perreault gave a presentation to the council to discuss possible areas of consensus and determine whether the council felt, philosophically, like the city had a role to play in solving all or part of the problem.
However, several councilmembers said the forces that determine prices were out of their control.
“Hopefully we’ll talk about this. ... What the city of Meridian, what municipalities in general can do ongoing regarding the housing crisis,” Councilmember Treg Bernt said. “I haven’t seen a solution yet that I’m comfortable with, to be completely honest.”
In particular, Councilmember Liz Strader said the discussion had to be grounded in humility and an understanding of both the scope and what the council is actually capable of.
“We’ve had a lack of affordable housing in the city,” Strader said. “It’s like an ocean of need. But the main drivers of the price of housing are not within the control of the city of Meridian.”
Supply and demand help determine the price of housing, Strader said.
However, local governments can affect the supply of housing. Zoning laws and tools can increase the cost of housing, including regulations that cap building heights, require minimum lot sizes or restrict where apartments can go, according to the Brookings Institution. Parking requirements can also raise costs, according to Bloomberg. The more parking spaces developers have to build, the fewer units they can build and thus the supply of housing is limited.
In fact, the National Multifamily Housing Council said government regulations at all levels account for over 32% of multifamily development costs on average.
Councilmember Joe Borton said he was pretty data-driven and would like to see more data.
“These are solution-based questions that all assume there’s a problem that’s solvable and that’s where I’m behind the curve a little bit,” Borton said. “I don’t have the data that makes me think ‘oh, there is something local government that’s measurable and that can be done that provides a real impact.’”
Earlier this summer, Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said he wasn’t to the point where he felt comfortable with investing dollars in affordable housing.
“The price of food has gone up. We don’t support the Meridian Food Bank with general fund dollars,” Simison said at a budget workshop in June. “I would argue food insecurity is as big if not bigger. How many days can you go without food and water compared to housing? I don’t want to get into that debate.”
Simison, a homeowner, said later in the meeting he would be more comfortable using American Rescue Plan Act funds, as previously reported.
In August, Meridian budgeted $250,000 in fiscal year 2023 so entities like nonprofits can apply for funding to help with emergency housing assistance, as previously reported.
Earlier in June, Perreault emailed the mayor and council to discuss the city’s consideration of an affordable housing program. In her email, she discussed a five-step process, the first step of which is philosophy.
“Is housing a basic human right ...” she wrote in the email. “Should the city play a role in filling that need? Why or why not?”
Perreault wrote her goal was to have the answers to this question by the end of the summer.
At the meeting, councilmembers offered feedback, like presenting shared principles about housing to possibly build a consensus and potentially prioritizing homeslessness prevention.
“We have to decide if we’re willing to play a part, and if we’re not willing to play a part then that cuts short my efforts to find solutions and present solutions,” Perreault said. “...The question is do we want to have a part in this and if we do, what do we want that to look like?”
By the end of the meeting, Perreault said she got enough feedback from the meeting and was happy to follow up and have additional conversations.
“I’ve already discussed a possible date for our next conversation on the dais, but that will really depend on how far we get with what information that I can gather and present,” Perreault said.