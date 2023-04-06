NAMPA — The bubbly din of play, adventure, and percussive metallic instruments rang out from Lakeview Park.
Children raced between slides, spun and rode the merry-go-round, and scrambled over a rope jungle gym, pausing and gathering for five minutes to observe the ribbon cutting hosted by the city of Nampa to debut the new equipment Thursday afternoon.
“It’s an exciting day,” Mayor Debbie Kling said. “This is a beautiful playground, and I love the ADA accessibility that’s being taken into consideration right here,” she said, pointing to the merry-go-round, which is flush with the ground to be accessible to kids in wheelchairs, and has a bench for sitting.
The playground elements were selected to appeal to a wide age range and to be inclusive to children with varying abilities, according to information from the city. The swing set has swings for children of different ages, including a larger swing with a y-shaped bar that lowers over the child’s shoulders and torso to prevent falls.
Nampa Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson said the new playground is part of the city’s parks master plan, which is guiding updates to city parks.
“It’s always fun to have a new play structure in our city,” Johnson said, adding that the previous playground at the park was over 25 years old. “I hope everyone enjoys this particular playground — expect it to be here another 25 years.”
Leeann Curry, education and program supervisor with the Harward Recreation Center who was present for the ribbon cutting, said having new, updated facilities is important for the community.
“Whether a school group or a kids group or families can come and be together, it brings communities together, and when your space is updated and new, it’s inclusive; it has adaptive equipment where everybody can be here, and that just makes the community better,” Curry said.
Curry pointed out a musical instruments section of the park, featuring drum-like tubes, and mallets to strike metal pipes that produce chime-like tones. Such music can be very soothing for children, she said.
Shandi Nelson brought her three children to check out the playground’s features. She said her eldest son, who is 8, is not always keen on going to the park because there may not be something he is interested in. The new playground at Lakeview is different.
“This is an incredible improvement,” Nelson said. “We’ve been to quite a few parks around, and this is one of the most versatile” for all ages, she said.
Nelson is grateful that the city of Nampa and the parks and recreation department plan kid-oriented events, and that the city solicits feedback from residents on what improvements are needed.
“They set up this community survey, and then they actually really listen to what we want,” she said.
Melody Dunne, who was also visiting with three children, echoed Nelson’s comments.
“I’ve lived here about 19 years, so to see the changes and the upgrades to the facilities we love and enjoy, it just helps us celebrate, you know? We really love this town."