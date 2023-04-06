Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — The bubbly din of play, adventure, and percussive metallic instruments rang out from Lakeview Park.

Children raced between slides, spun and rode the merry-go-round, and scrambled over a rope jungle gym, pausing and gathering for five minutes to observe the ribbon cutting hosted by the city of Nampa to debut the new equipment Thursday afternoon.

Nampa Park opens

A new playground is now open at Lakeview Park in Nampa.

