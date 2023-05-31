Rep. Frank Bruneel stood before a House committee in February 1995 to introduce legislation that, in addition to eliminating common-law marriages, added that marriage was only between a man and a woman.
The legislation had died in a Senate committee the year before, Bruneel told the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee. But this time around, it would be successful. The previous legislation’s chief opponent in the House was defeated by Bruneel himself in the 1994 election.
“In his opinion, the time and the need for common-law marriages has (passed),” the 1995 meeting minutes said.
The problem: The law adding the gendered definition made it “difficult, if not impossible, for gays and lesbians to officially exchange wedding vows in Idaho,” according to a Boise State University magazine article from winter 1996.
Adding gender to the statute explicitly prohibited gay marriages, the article said, whereas before there might have been a loophole for those who wanted to marry.
“It’s unlikely Idaho’s lawmakers would admit to purposely enacting anti-gay legislation, but it’s clear to (attorney Jane) Newby that “gay marriages are [now] prohibited by that one statute” although it ostensibly was passed to address the issue of common-law marriages,” the magazine continued.
And indeed, the legislative documents omit almost any reference to any social or moral desire for supporting the bill. There’s also no reference by anyone to the addition of marriage between a man and a woman, other than the text of the bill itself.
Much of the testimony in favor of the law is from judges and others who said determining when a common-law marriage begins is difficult, time-consuming and could be abused. A common-law marriage is a legally recognized marriage between two people who have not purchased a marriage license or had their marriage solemnized by a ceremony, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
For example, a representative with the Idaho Funeral Service Association wrote that people often claim to be common-law spouses and their wishes go against what the children of the deceased want.
“It is time Idaho came out of the dark ages,” wrote a Social Security Administration claims representative. “Marriage should be a (commitment) honored by an official document and not subject to (arbitrary) decisions of a government agency.”
In one document, moral issues are referred to as a “non-issue,” and even if some people support it for moral or religious reasons, “so what?” it read.
The Senate floor sponsor of the 1995 bill, Dave Kerrick, told the Idaho Press on Thursday that he didn’t remember the addition of man and woman and didn’t remember any conversations about the man/woman definition at all. But it is there, he acknowledged after looking at the bill.
“Maybe it’s 1995, nobody was batting an eye,” Kerrick said. “I don’t remember anybody talking about, ‘should we have same-sex marriage?’ I mean, that wasn’t a topic back then that I recall. So this kind of probably just slipped past everybody.”
Kerrick said the heterosexual definition wasn’t the focus of the bill.
He said common-law marriage began in earlier Idaho times because there wasn’t a minister or official around in certain areas of the state. The marriages were important for women’s rights, Kerrick said, so the common-law wives could inherit from their common-law husbands who died.
“It just got to the point where, you know, you have to have a license to go fishing, you have a license to drive a car, you have to have a license to spray pesticides. Why can’t the government require people who are married to have licenses?” Kerrick said.
LEADING THE CHARGE
At the top of a letter is the great seal of the state of Idaho. The words are in a typewriter-style font and at the bottom is a scribbled postscript about the effort to get rid of common-law marriage.
In this letter, Judge Patricia Flanagan wrote to the failed 1994 bill’s sponsor, Rep. Al Lance. Flanagan said she was enclosing the support material she had gathered.
“I am optimistic about additional support from women’s groups,” Flanagan wrote. “I will keep working on this.”
Kerrick said he didn’t think Flanagan would have been the person who pushed for the bill to refer to heterosexual marriage. But she was a driving force in repealing common-law marriage.
Flanagan also wrote a memo detailing the 10 reasons she believed common-law marriage should be abolished. In spring 1994, she wrote a column about the risks of common-law marriage in a newsletter. None mentioned gay marriage.
Flanagan testified “in strong support” in 1995.
At least one official from the Treasure Valley was also in support.
“If couples wish to get the benefits of marriage, let them get married,” Rep. Dave Baumann, R-Boise, said at the time. “I believe it would lead to a strengthening of our families by abolishing common-law marriages.”
However, Flanagan was not the only person who worked on this.
Bruneel, who sponsored the 1995 bill, was once sarcastically called the “wild champion of homosexuals” by the Lewiston Tribune. He also supported the Idaho Citizens Alliance anti-gay rights initiative, according to the Tribune. This initiative would have prevented gay people from receiving minority status.
“Bruneel, who is challenging state Rep. Paul Keeton, D-Lewiston, said he still supports the measure because he opposes granting minority status to gay people,” the Lewiston Tribune reported in 1994.
Lance, who sponsored the 1994 bill and later became the attorney general, said he opposed the initiative that would prevent gay people from receiving minority status.
However, he was asked to file an amicus brief in a Colorado case with a similar initiative, according to a 1995 Idaho Press article.
“It is not beyond the realm of possibility that Idaho could be faced with a new version of the initiative in the not-too-distant future,” Lance told the Idaho Press.
THE NOT-TOO-DISTANT FUTURE
Attorney Jane Newby, quoted in the Boise State magazine article in 1996, made a prediction: “Personally, I don’t think you’re going to see gay marriages in Idaho for a long time, if ever.”
For years, that seemed to be true. The Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman, was passed just one year after the state of Idaho passed the bill repealing common-law marriage and adding the bit about marriage being solely between a man and a woman.
In 2006, voters approved a gay marriage ban in Idaho. It was passed by nearly two-thirds of Idaho voters, according to the Idaho Statesman. But just eight years later, a federal appeals court declared gay marriage legal in Idaho.
In fall 2014, images of smiling couples holding marriage licenses ran in the Idaho Press. In one, a man holds tight to his newly minted husband’s arm. Two women kiss while holding flowers. A large crowd was there to greet the newlyweds.
“It’s really surreal,” one woman said. “We’ve been waiting so long that it’s weird to think that it’s finally here, and it’s finally happening.”