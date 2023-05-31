Gay Marriage

Mistie Tolman and Karen McMillin, of Meridian, hold up their marriage license at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014.

 Idaho Press file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Rep. Frank Bruneel stood before a House committee in February 1995 to introduce legislation that, in addition to eliminating common-law marriages, added that marriage was only between a man and a woman.

The legislation had died in a Senate committee the year before, Bruneel told the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee. But this time around, it would be successful. The previous legislation’s chief opponent in the House was defeated by Bruneel himself in the 1994 election.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments