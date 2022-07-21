HOA Battle

The home of Jordan Hall, in Boise’s Quail Ridge subdivision, is bathed in colorful lights as the sun sets on July 12. Hall has been met with resistance from the neighborhood homeowners association, which wants the lighting removed.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A Boise homeowner has taken down his gay pride light display after his homeowner's association declared the lights a violation of the HOA rules. 

Jordan Hall, a resident of the Quail Ridge neighborhood in north Boise, told the Idaho Press his rainbow light display had been taken down as of Thursday.

Jordan Hall, a resident of the Quail Ridge subdivision in Boise, discusses the issues he has recently had with the neighborhood homeowners association during an interview on July 12.

