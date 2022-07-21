The home of Jordan Hall, in Boise’s Quail Ridge subdivision, is bathed in colorful lights as the sun sets on July 12. Hall has been met with resistance from the neighborhood homeowners association, which wants the lighting removed.
A Boise homeowner has taken down his gay pride light display after his homeowner's association declared the lights a violation of the HOA rules.
Jordan Hall, a resident of the Quail Ridge neighborhood in north Boise, told the Idaho Press his rainbow light display had been taken down as of Thursday.
Two weeks earlier, the Quail Ridge Home Owner's Association sent Hall a letter saying his lights were a distraction to drivers, a “noxious or undesirable act,” and a violation of the covenants, conditions and restrictions — known as CC&Rs — because there are only certain colors a house can be in the subdivision.
Hall said if after an August hearing to discuss whether a violation occurred, the HOA fines him or insinuates he has broken any covenants, he will take legal action.
“To date, the HOA continues to proceed with their discriminatory practices and has yet to issue a retraction or apology for their actions and behavior,” Hall said in a statement to the Idaho Press. “The removal of my Pride Display is in manner as a result of their threats.”
The Quail Ridge HOA did not respond to a request for comment.
Hall's light display was inspired by the White House's pride display, complete with rainbow lights bathing the front and back of his house. Some of Hall's neighbors defended the lights, calling them "gorgeous" and adding that they're not "causing any trouble."
Hall’s attorney, former Idaho Lt. Gov. David Leroy, wrote a letter to the HOA on Monday to inform the HOA that Hall's lights would come down and request that the HOA “reflect and reconsider and never again attack this form of political expression.”
“He does reserve the right and intends on upcoming appropriate occasions to undertake the same mode of free speech,” Leroy wrote. “You may anticipate that such events will coincide with Boise Pride Week in September of this year and Pride Month again in 2023 and subsequent years.”
Two of Hall's neighbors, Roberta Olson and Pete Friedman, are former members of the Quail Ridge HOA board. They sent out an email saying the board needs to withdraw the complaint against Hall and apologize. In their email, the two asked neighbors to message the board with their reactions to the HOA's actions. They also encouraged neighbors to come to a board meeting to ask the board to “reduce the animosity and divisiveness” in Quail Ridge.
“Other neighbors light their homes at Christmas, Halloween, or even (Boise State) colors,” the email said. “This action by the board is inconsistent with the CC&Rs and common sense.”
Both Olson and Friedman have lived in the neighborhood for more than a decade. Olson said Quail Ridge is full of kind, good people and that the handful of individuals on the HOA board don’t represent the whole neighborhood.
“(Hall) knows everybody, he waves at everybody. He had a party where he invited all sorts of neighbors to come up. ... It was a joyous time,” Olson said. “I think that it is unfortunate that he feels that some people don’t want him in the neighborhood.”
Friedman said the HOA has been “harassing" Hall over other issues. Hall has previously reached out to the HOA over the issue of holding public meetings.
In May, Hall met with the board to talk about why the HOA had not had an in-person meeting in two years, according to an email obtained by the Idaho Press.
In a written response, HOA President Jason Schauer told Hall there had been a scheduled meeting in January 2022 but the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19 made them change their plans. The board used a “mail-in hybrid annual meeting format.”
Hall asked the board why it would not call a special meeting to “enable neighbors to get together in person and discuss business relating to the HOA.”
The board declined to hold a special meeting for several reasons. Schauer said the board had provided a year-end review in January, regular email updates and had scheduled a summer social for June 25. Finally, Schauer said starting July 1 it would be legally required to have HOA board meetings open to members.
“From a timing perspective, the board does not see a pressing reason to have a special meeting some time in June or July, and also have an open board meeting in July and the months thereafter,” Schauer wrote.
But the Quail Ridge Neighborhood Association held an open meeting Wednesday afternoon, where several neighbors showed up to discuss the rainbow lights.
“We’re making sure the community communicates that we intend to make sure everyone feels safe in their home,” said Ariel Jenkinson, a neighbor who attended the meeting.
Jenkinson and Friedman said the HOA board was headed into executive session at the meeting. An executive session is a private meeting held by a public body, for example to consider personnel issues or potential legal action.
Mostly, the board listened, the neighbors said, but did not directly address the matter.
Jenkinson said ultimately there was a breakdown in the way the issue of Hall's lights was communicated and it would have been easier for the HOA to knock on Hall's door. Jenkinson, who moved to Quail Ridge last fall, said she wanted to raise her kids in a welcoming community. Boise is known for being "Boise nice," she said, and she hopes there can be empathy in people’s interactions.
“I’m raising one girl and there’s another on the way,” Jenkinson said. “I don’t want them to ever be in a situation like Jordan was.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.