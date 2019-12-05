GARDEN CITY — Roots Zero Waste Market in Garden City is a fairly radical departure from the classic American grocery store or big box store.
Instead of a cavernous warehouse filled with a cornucopia of cardboard and plastic vessels attempting to entice shoppers to bring their contents home, Roots takes up the space of a traditional store's produce section and there isn't a paper or plastic bag in sight.
As the store's name says, the market is dedicated to producing as little waste as possible, and since opening Sept. 21, that ethos has been sinking in with customers.
"We're an environmental company disguised as a retailer," said Lea Rainey, who owns the store on Chinden Boulevard with her husband, Zach Yunker.
Sales have been steady, Rainey said, and the store is still working on bringing its full supply chain to bear. That put a bit of a damper on the Thanksgiving rush, as Roots doesn't have meat or bread in stock yet.
But Rainey said Roots has been embraced by the neighborhood and has been gaining more customers as time goes on.
Before opening the store, Rainey had been vexed by the amount of plastic waste that came out of the couple's household food consumption.
"Sometimes as an individual, it often feels futile when you try to change, because it doesn't make a big difference," said Rainey, adding that one reason they opened the store was she believes if a systemic change can be made, then the potential positive impact could be "exponential."
Roots' setup encourages customers to bring their own containers to the store to fill with whatever they need to buy. The market also sells glass dishes and cloth or mesh bags, and offers free recycled cloth bags.
Rainey had seen "bodegas" and other small grocery stores when she traveled abroad that kept small amounts of fresh food and just enough inventory to serve the neighborhood. So she modeled Roots after those stores.
"It's carefully curated," she said of Roots' food selection.
The buy-local mentality shows. Dairy comes from Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl, which uses reusable glass bottles for milk and reusable ice cream pint containers for butter. Using the ice cream containers for butter is a new development for Roots that happened simply because Rainey asked if that would be possible.
"You just have to ask, because 95% of the time you'll be told yes," she said.
Roots sells a lot of bulk items as well. Nuts, grains, pastas, spices and other non-perishable items fill custom-built glass and stainless-steel bins bolted to the back wall. Household cleaning materials such as dish soap, body soap, floss and bamboo toothbrushes sit in another corner of the store. The Vervain Collective, a separately run herbal apothecary, has taken up residence in another wing of the market.
Rainey said the store is about nine months away from selling meat, and finding an organic bread distributor in Boise has been challenging. But locally grown produce (with some exotic fruits like mangoes from a Eugene, Oregon, distributor) has been a key part of the store's offerings.
Utilizing as much as possible is the name of the game at Roots. Rainey said she initially had estimated the store would need two household trash bins for waste per week, but so far, Roots has only been producing about half a bin of trash per week — far less than what could go in the commercial dumpsters outside larger stores.
Rainey also believes Roots' dedication to producing food in-house is a major help. Roots' cafe brings in people who wouldn't normally frequent a zero-waste market, Rainey said.
"We get a totally different demographic here and have a chance to change as many people's minds as possible," Rainey said.
It's also helped that Roots has been bringing in a neighborhood crew that frequents the store, she said.
Lou Landry is one of those neighbors.
"I've been coming here since they've been remodeling, poking my head in and asking nosy questions," Landry said.
He said he had been avidly anticipating a neighborhood grocery store.
"For someone who likes to live a bicycle- or walking-lifestyle, it's perfect," he said.
The deli and the vegetables have been highlights for Landry ("I love the soups," he said) but the fact Roots is easily accessible makes it a favorite of Landry's.
"Everyone needs lunch, or a muffin, or a coffee," Rainey said, and that brings in even more people who might not be used to a low-usage environment.
Tristan Harris, an environmental educator at Boise WaterShed, said she comes to Roots because she is looking to live a more "environmentally sustainable lifestyle."
"The local factor brings people in, even if they are not familiar with the zero-waste lifestyle," Harris said.
"It doesn't have to be a huge commitment," Rainey said about Treasure Valley people coming into Roots to shop.
But she does think Roots' commitment to keeping the planet healthy is something all Idahoans can get behind.
"There's a sense of responsibility to the lands, the wildlands and the way of life here," Rainey said.