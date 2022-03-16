Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise on April 3, 2021.
Subscribe
Ammon Bundy was found guilty on Wednesday afternoon on two of three misdemeanor counts stemming from an incident that occurred at the state Capitol in April 2021.
The jury found Bundy guilty on trespassing and delaying an officer charges. The jury could not reach a decision on a second trespassing charge.
This story will be updated.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.