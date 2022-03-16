Ammon Bundy (copy)

Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise on April 3, 2021.

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File

Ammon Bundy was found guilty on Wednesday afternoon on two of three misdemeanor counts stemming from an incident that occurred at the state Capitol in April 2021.

The jury found Bundy guilty on trespassing and delaying an officer charges. The jury could not reach a decision on a second trespassing charge.

