Ammon Bundy for Governor

Ammon Bundy announces his run for Governor before a small gathering of supporters and news media in front of the Idaho State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published May 1 on KTVB.COM.

After lengthy legal action by St. Luke's against Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez, Freedom Man PAC, People's Rights Network and Freedom Man Press LLC over defamation, Bundy, who has largely ignored it, has now filed a petition to move the case to a federal court.

Recommended for you

Load comments