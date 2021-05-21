BOISE — Activist Ammon Bundy has filed paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State's Office indicating he intends to run for governor in 2021.
A candidate profile on the Secretary of State's campaign finance portal shows Bundy's name, with a Republican party affiliation. A treasurer appointment filing is dated May 21. KTVB's Brian Holmes tweeted about the filing Friday.
In a phone interview with the Idaho Press on Friday, Bundy confirmed he filed the treasurer appointment paperwork but declined to say whether he's running for governor. Rather, the Emmett resident said he will be making an announcement June 19.
"I did fill out that form. It wasn't somebody else," he said. "You can interpret it however you want."