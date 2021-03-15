BOISE — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Monday for failure to appear in court after he and several participants refused to wear masks to enter the courthouse, causing them to miss the scheduled date.
An Ada County district judge issued a bench warrant for Bundy after he missed the hearing, and records confirmed Bundy was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear and held on $10,000 bond at the Ada County Jail.
Members of the crowd surrounding Bundy outside the courthouse referred to masks as “devices” that infringe on their rights, saying they do not prevent COVID-19. Roughly 25 to 30 people gathered. They did not wear masks, in violation of the city's mask order, which continued last month even after Central District Health lifted its countywide mask mandate. The Ada County Courthouse also requires that visitors wear masks for the safety of all court participants and staff.
Members of the group argued that Central District Health no longer requires residents to wear masks; however, the Ada County Courthouse is located in Boise and is able to issue its own mask mandate, and is also required to do so under an emergency order issued by the Idaho Supreme Court.
Those who refused to wear masks shouted “cowards” at law enforcement and court staff, who stood at the left side of the entrance, helping citizens adhering to the mask rules enter the facility safely.
Bundy, known for leading the 2016 armed standoff against federal agents at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in which one man died, was charged in late August for trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers after refusing to leave the Statehouse on two occasions during a special legislative session.
The anti-vaccination group Health Freedom Idaho also was involved in protests at the Capitol during the special session last summer, and the group's executive director, Miste Gardner-Karlfeldt, was subpoenaed to attend Bundy's Monday trial. She livestreamed Bundy and other trial participants refusing to put on masks outside the Ada County Courthouse.
Ada County did not confirm whether anyone other than Bundy was arrested.
Bundy can be seen wearing a cowboy hat at the front of the anti-mask group at the entrance to the courthouse, on the right-hand side of the steps.
Anti-maskers “do not want to be forced to wear a medical device on their face, or be muzzled, or have their breath inhibited, or the image of God covered,” Gardner-Karlfeldt said from behind the camera.
Bundy was being “denied his due process,” she claimed, however it appears to have been Bundy’s decision not to adhere to the mask rule.