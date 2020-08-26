BOISE — Fewer than 24 hours after he was first arrested at the Idaho Capitol, troopers on Wednesday morning arrested Ammon Bundy in the Senate gallery.
The incident occurred not long after 11 a.m., according to witnesses. He's charged with misdemeanor trespassing and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a tweet from the Idaho State Police Twitter account.
Two witnesses told the Idaho Press Idaho State Police officers removed Bundy, a known anti-government activist, who was sitting in the Senate Gallery, shortly after the Senate at eased just after 11 a.m.
The witnesses, who said they were at the special session to protest civil liability immunity legislation, which was being debated by the House of Representatives in the opposite wing of the Capitol, said a few ISP officers detained Bundy and lead him down a staircase on the north side of the gallery. About another dozen officers were standing by, they said.
The officers served Bundy trespass papers, the witnesses said, one of whom did not provide his full name.
Video footage posted to social media shows troopers grabbing Bundy by the arms and dragging him out of the gallery. In the video, he does not use his legs to walk. A trooper eventually grabs his feet and the group carries him out.
"He was just sitting here peacefully," said Kelly Latten of Garden City, who was carrying a rifle.
Bundy was arrested Tuesday evening along with two other people, after refusing to leave the Lincoln Auditorium when troopers told him to. He was charged with trespassing and resisting and obstructing officers. According to a tweet from ISP's twitter account, he was served a no trespass notice Tuesday night. His arrival at the Capitol on Wednesday is an alleged violation of that order.
"Based upon the totality of the circumstances, I find that your refusal to comply with lawful orders of government and peace officers threatens to interfere with or impede the conduct of legitimate government business and the primary use of state facilities, and poses a threat you will likewise refuse to comply with lawful orders given to protect the safety of persons and property," according to the order, issued by Idaho Department of Administration Director Keith Reynolds. "You also present a threat to disrupt the legitimate business conducted there."
According to a tweet from ISP's Twitter account, Bundy was "respectfully and repeatedly asked to leave the Idaho State Capitol building," on Wednesday.
"He refused and was uncooperative," the tweet continues.
Troopers told Bundy “we’ll take you out (handcuffed in a chair) like we did yesterday” if he didn't comply, Latten told the Post Register.
It was an apparent reference to Bundy’s arrest Tuesday evening, when Bundy refused to stand, much as he did on Wednesday. Troopers handcuffed him to an office chair and rolled him out of the building during his first arrest.
Bundy was in custody at the Ada County Jail not long before 1:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the Twitter account for the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
Another person who had been arrested with Bunday on Tuesday also reappeared with him on Wednesday, according to ISP. However, that person — who had also been served a no trespass order — left when asked.
"Idaho State Police will continue to carefully balance people's right to participate in the legislative process while ensuring that the process remains peaceful," according to a tweet from the police agency's account.
Bundy, known for leading the 2016 armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, had led protesters who disrupted the special session of the Idaho Legislature this week. He was in the auditorium for a committee hearing on a civil liability bill Tuesday when two others were forcibly removed from the room after disrupting the proceedings.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.