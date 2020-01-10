BOISE — Ingrid Brudenell is afraid that the United States will go to war with Iran, and worries that recent events in the Middle East could kick off an armed conflict without due deliberation by elected representatives.
"I don't think any administration should go to war without permission from Congress," she said.
Tensions are high and the situation has unfolded rapidly after President Donald Trump ordered the Jan. 3 killing of a high-ranking Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani. Brudenell was one of roughly 50 people who gathered Thursday night near the replica of the Liberty Bell at the steps of the Idaho Capitol to call for the return of American troops from the region.
"We're here to look forward to global peace," said Joe Evans, an independent candidate for a U.S. House seat in Idaho's 1st Congressional District, veteran and one of the organizers of the rally. "The peace movement in Idaho is alive and well."
Following the killing of Soleimani, the U.S. indicated it would send additional troops to the region as a deterrent to blowback from Iran. That blowback came Wednesday in the form of missile attacks on military bases in Iraq housing American and coalition troops. The latest development is the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, an event which the Pentagon has said was mistakenly shot out of the air by Iran, killing all on board. Iran said late Friday it shot down the jet by mistake.
It's an opportune moment, Evans said, to reevaluate the situation in the Middle East and bring troops home.
"You are not alone in wanting peace," he told the crowd. "Part of supporting troops is to bring them home alive, whole, in one piece."
Nancy Harris, a Democrat who is challenging U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, for his seat in the upper body of Congress, said "it's time to end this" by recalling U.S. armed services personnel, but if it the conflict continues to escalate, she called for a universal draft to ensure that all Americans bear the burden of war.
"Rich and poor, we can all serve our country," she said.
Bailey Arendt stood near the back of the demonstration to listen to what speakers had to say. She said she doesn't fully understand the nuances of the issues, but the rhetoric surrounding the issue dismays her.
"It breaks my heart to see pain on either side," she said. "With the way the president has been tweeting about it lately, I just don't think this is the tone we should set."