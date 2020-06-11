OWYHEE COUNTY — Mandi Boren, owner of Arrow B Ranches in Owyhee County, said in the last six years of hiring ranch workers, she has only had one U.S. citizen apply.
Boren uses the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers program, which allows U.S. companies to hire guest workers from outside the country to fill temporary agricultural jobs.
"Our H-2A workers from Mexico come up here with the desire to work, they work hard, they are honest and we could not operate without them," Boren said.
Boren's comments come as debate circulates in Washington, D.C., around the possibility of putting further limits on immigration and the guest visa program, which H-2A falls under.
Since the end of May, Idaho agriculture experts have been watching President Donald Trump closely as he was encouraged by conservative lawmakers to put further restrictions to immigration and the work visa program, amid novel coronavirus concerns.
Idaho U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo have urged Trump not to restrict temporary work visas as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The work visa program has gone through a few different changes as the State Department tries to adapt it around coronavirus concerns. In late March, the department announced it would allow workers into the U.S. if they have previous work experience here and if their jobs do not require in-person interviews.
The news was promising at the time, but three months later, Joel Anderson, executive director of the Snake River Farmers Association, a nonprofit group that helps its agriculture members process H-2A applications, said the group's members only have about 80% of the workers they would typically employ during this time.
"About 20% of the workers needed in Idaho require further processing than what the State Department is allowing right now," Anderson said.
Anderson said the situation is like a game of roulette. He said many farmers and ranchers in the Snake River Farmers Association have eight out of 10 of their workers, but some members who typically get two workers, now have zero.
Boren said she, thankfully, got the same number of workers she usually needs. There was a moment in March that she worried the workers were not going to be allowed to come to Idaho from Mexico.
"When COVID-19 hit, the Trump administration had said they were not holding in-person interviews at Consulate office in Mexico," Boren explained. "Every year our workers apply for visas, have interview with Consulate and the Consulate sends them over."
Since the State Department announced it would not hold interviews, Boren's workers were rejected and told to stay home. Later in March, COVID-19 restrictions around H-2A eased and the State Department let Boren's workers and others to "pass without interviews if they have had a visa in the last year."
Opponents of the work visa program say U.S. companies and industry should be hiring American workers. This is easier said than done, as Boren's experience shows.
Steve Bauchman, owner and founder of Challis Creek Cattle, in Custer County, employs seven to eight H-2A workers each season. He said without immigrant workers, the agriculture system in the U.S. would collapse.
Bauchman said he has tried to attend hiring events at local high schools to attempt to hire younger American workers. He said after many of those attempts, he has ended up without a single applicant.
"What would we do in this country without the H-2A program? I don't know," Bauchman said.
Despite the high numbers of laid-off workers, those who are out of work aren't seeking ag jobs.
"Unemployment has hit 11%, an all-time high and we have seen a moderate, at best, uptick in U.S. applicants for agriculture jobs, but we are not seeing a significant increase," Anderson said.
Anderson explained that through the H-2A program, members must give priority to U.S. workers before they can bring in any foreign workers.
"The narrative of 'pay a fair wage and American workers will come' doesn't translate, we pay $13.50 an hour and that is not enticing people," Anderson said. "People should be beating down the door for work, but that is not happening."