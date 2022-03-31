Subscribe
The city of Caldwell announced the retirement of chief of police Frank Wyant on Thursday.
Wyant had worked for the Caldwell Police Department in multiple capacities since 1991 and was appointed chief in December 2015.
The announcement comes amid an FBI probe into the Caldwell Police Department regarding alleged sexual and drug crime misconduct.
The city of Caldwell did not stipulate that Wyant's retirement is in relation to the FBI investigation. A spokesperson from the department did not specify when Wyant's retirement will take effect.
It was also recently announced that Caldwell Police Department Lt. Joseph "Joey" Hoadley is facing a federal charge for allegedly hitting a man in 2017.
This story will be updated.
