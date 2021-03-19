Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 19, 2021
After a rash of coronavirus cases in the House, the Legislature is taking a historic 18-day recess.
In a very brief floor session, the House voted at about 10:45 a.m. Friday morning to recess until noon on April 6, the promptly adjourned. The move, approved by voice vote, was being made in concurrence with the Senate, said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
Shortly before 11 a.m., the Senate convened a brief morning session, and Majority Leader Kelly Anthon said the Senate would recess “in concurrence with the request from the House of Representatives.”
The House’s voice vote to recess came after the word of a possible recess spread swiftly through Statehouse committee rooms Friday morning.
During a Senate State Affairs Committee meeting shortly after 8 a.m., Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and Anthon, R-Burley, told colleagues about the prospects.
“(House members) have decided on their own to shut down their committees,” Anthon said. Senators have not caucused to discuss their options, he said, but the Senate would be “courteous” toward House members’ wishes.
Senate State Affairs and House Education held truncated meetings Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee abruptly called off its Friday morning session, which had been scheduled for 8 a.m.
“Canceling JFAC in light of the recent COVID outbreak at the Idaho Capitol,” Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, said in a tweet. “Awaiting floor session this morning so we can officially recess till April 6.”
Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press reported on Friday’s canceled JFAC meeting.
“It’s just that we want to take a break and let some of this settle,” said House JFAC co-chair Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, according to Russell’s report.
Over the past seven days, at least six House members have tested positive for coronavirus: House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls; House Education Vice Chairman Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth; Julie Yamamoto, a Caldwell Republican and House Education member; Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa; Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell; and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello.
Clow, Kerby, Skaug and Yamamoto all appointed interim lawmakers to take their place. But when the House gaveled into session at about 10:40 a.m., only 61 of its 70 members were on the floor.
“I’m glad we are taking a pause as the spread accelerates,” said House Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise. “We could have done so much better than this.”
House Education rushes to introduce new bills, prompts walkout
At 9 a.m. Friday, the House Education Committee held a seven-minute meeting where it rushed to introduce three new bills. Attendance was thin: Only nine of the committee’s 15 members were heard responding to roll-call votes.
Rep. John McCrostie tweeted that the committee’s three Democrats walked out of the meeting in protest over the bills to be considered.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, chaired the committee meeting in place of Clow and Kerby. Boyle started the meeting with a mandate: keep things quick.
“We will probably be adjourning the entire House here before long. We were allowed to hold this committee if we keep it extremely short,” she said.
The group voted to introduce all three bills before them, with almost no discussion:
- A proposal by Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, to create “community councils” at each Idaho school, made up of parents, teachers and the principal.
- A proposal by Dan McKnight, an Eagle football coach, to amend athletic rules to give parents who coach high school sports more flexibility to also coach clubs and recreational leagues.
- A vague proposal by Ed Humphreys of Eagle, to “prohibit teaching racist and sexist concepts in Idaho public schools.”
The committee did not elaborate on the purpose of Humphreys’ bill during the short hearing. New bills are not publicly available until they have been introduced. EdNews will publish more information about the proposed legislation as soon as it is available.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.