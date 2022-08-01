...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108.
* WHERE...Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser Basin, and Malheur County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A gas pump fills a vehicle with fuel last summer in Nampa.
Nearly two-thirds of Americans have changed their driving habits due to the current high gas prices, AAA reports, with 23% reporting “major changes” including driving less, combining errands, reducing shopping or dining out, delaying major purchases or postponing vacations.
“There are still plenty of travelers in the air and on the road, but for some people, the pain of expensive fuel is just too much right now,” Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director, said in a press release.
AAA reported in a news release Monday that Idaho’s average gas price for a gallon of regular has fallen to $4.91, 11 cents down from a week ago and 34 cents less than a month ago; that’s still well above the national average of $4.21. Prices have been falling steadily for the past few weeks.
“But with crude oil still above $90 per barrel, a sudden increase in fuel demand or a disruption in the supply chain could quickly reverse the trend,” Conde said.
Idaho currently has the seventh-highest gas prices in the nation. And the state’s highest gas prices as of today are in Boise, AAA reported, still clocking in a $5 per gallon. Lewiston had the lowest average price in Idaho at $4.45.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.