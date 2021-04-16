BOISE — Critics say an amendment to a bill passed this week by the House of Representatives would make it more difficult to certify a citizen initiative for city elections.
SB 1111 is a consensus bill adjusting rules for by-district elections in Idaho's largest cities that lawmakers enacted last year. On April 9, SB 1111 was transformed into a bill to move all non-partisan city elections in Idaho from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years, along with all partisan elections, from the Legislature to president. This week, the House voted 53-16 to approve the amended version of the bill.
By law, petitions for city ballot initiatives are required to have signatures from 20% of total voters from the previous city election. Boise Working Together, a nonprofit that successfully gained ballot status for two city initiatives in 2019, last week sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to oppose the amendment, proposed by Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle. Boise Working Together argued, by switching to even-numbered election years, which typically see higher voter turnout, without decreasing the required 20% petitioners, an initiative effort would be a "virtual impossibility" in Idaho cities and towns.
“This change vastly raises the bar by which any initiative could ever gain ballot certification,” the letter said. “While still maintaining the 20 percent elector requirement, it shifts the base to years in which voter participation is far heavier, effectively skewing the calculus and making initiative certification far more difficult, if not impossible.”
SB 1111, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, would "clean up" last year’s law requiring Idaho cities of more than 100,000 population to elect their city council members from geographic districts, rather than citywide.
Under the bill, those cities — currently just Boise and Meridian, but likely soon to include Nampa — would elect their councils by district in 2023. The bill provides that those who run for city council in those cities in November 2021 will run for just two-year terms, and will run under the current system. Then, in 2023, all council members would be up for election, half for two-year terms and half for four-year terms. That would create a staggered term system moving forward.
After SB 1111 passed the Senate almost unanimously (one senator was absent), DeMordaunt proposed a series of changes in the lengths of city council members' elected terms in each of the next several years to transition them all to even-year elections.
Of the changes, DeMordaunt said, "They're very straightforward, they have been crafted with the sponsor of 1111. This would be seen very much as a friendly amendment.” She said backers have “worked tirelessly” with the supporters of last year’s city-district election bill and their attorneys on the amendments.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, disagreed, telling the Idaho Press the 20% requirement is "onerous." Gannon said about 25,000 voters cast ballots in the 2017 Boise election, which meant Boise Working Together needed about 5,000 signatures to qualify ballot initiatives for the 2019 ballot — the successful initiatives were related to controversial stadium and library projects. In 2019, a mayoral election year, about 45,000 Boiseans voted, requiring 9,000 signatures for a 2021 ballot initiative.
General elections in even-numbered years can draw nearly double the turnout. A 2022 ballot initiative would require about 16,000 signatures, based on last year's voter turnout.
"That really devastates the initiative process at the city level," Gannon said. "It will deter people from participating in their local government."
Gannon and Boise Working Together both suggested reducing the city initiative requirement to 6% of voters, the same standard for statewide initiatives. Earlier this month, the Legislature passed a bill increasing the standards for statewide ballot initiatives, requiring 6% of signatures from all 35 legislative districts; the previous requirement was 6% of voters from 18 districts. As of Friday afternoon, Gov. Brad Little had yet to sign or veto the bill.
"If the Legislature decides that 6% for the state in all the legislative districts is appropriate, then why wouldn't 6% of a city or 6% of every district in the city also be appropriate?" Gannon said.
The bill can't be further amended. SB 1111 heads back to the Senate, which can either approve the bill as amended or vote it down.