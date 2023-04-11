Swan Falls ambulance simulator

Swan Falls High School’s health science department has added a hands-on learning simulator to help EMT students learn marketable skills.

 Idaho Education News

Swan Falls High School seniors and juniors are getting a realistic idea of how to save lives in a fast-moving ambulance — performing CPR, deploying a defibrillator and administering oxygen.

Last month, the school’s health science department added a hands-on learning simulator to help EMT students learn marketable skills.

