RATHDRUM — The Rathdrum Police Department is looking for a six-year-old boy they believe was abducted by his mother and is believed to be in imminent danger.
Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier was last seen at 15837 N. Westwood Dr. in Rathdrum, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Officers believe he may have been abducted and suspect Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, 35, had taken him. Leo is described as being four feet tall and weighing 70 pounds, wearing black corduroy pants, a white t-shirt and a camouflage hoodie. According to the release, Hiibel, his mother, stands about five feet and four inches tall, has brown hair and green eyes, and has the letter “J” tattooed behind her left thumb. She was last seen with the boy at Super Ones Foods in Rathdrum; police believe she may also be traveling with a 16-year-old boy. While initially police were looking for a vehicle, they have since found the vehicle and it is no longer of interest, according to the release.
Hiibel may be taking Leo to Nevada or Oklahoma, according to the release. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 208-687-0711 or 911.