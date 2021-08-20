We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho State Police and the Carbon County (Utah) Sheriff's Office issued a shared Amber Alert on Friday for two missing/abducted children that are considered endangered. Authorities believe the suspect may be passing through Idaho on his way from Utah to Washington state.
The missing children are Manson Rowley, 8, and Arson Mangum, 6. They were abducted around 1 a.m. Wednesday in Price, Utah, the alert said.
The suspect is Derek Michael Rowley, 33. He is believed to be driving a 2004 gold Chevrolet Silverado truck with a flatbed and towing a white fifth wheel camp trailer, the alert said. Rowley is 6-feet tall, 190 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes, the alert said. He has tattoos on his left arm, a crown tattoo on the left side of his neck, and a skull tattoo on his right hand, the alert said.
Manson Rowley is about 4-feet tall, weighs 50 pounds has blonde hair and blue eyes. Mangum is about 3-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Both children were last seen wearing pajamas, the alert said.
The white camp trailer the truck is believed to be towing has Washington license plate No. 51311AE.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.