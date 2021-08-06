We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
An Amazon truck caught fire during a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Interstate 84 in Meridian.
MERIDIAN — An early-morning truck fire blocked eastbound Interstate 84 for hours Friday in Meridian.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Locust Grove overpass.
According to Idaho State Police, 40-year-old Criswell Madziwa of California was driving east in an Amazon truck pulling a trailer when his tire blew. The truck veered into a barrier, rupturing the fuel tank and starting a fire that ignited the truck and nearby brush.
Flames quickly spread to engulf the entire truck. Madziwa was able to get out and was not hurt in the fire.
Crews shut down the eastbound lanes of I-84 as well as both lanes on the overpass and the onramp to get onto the interstate while firefighters worked to douse the truck and the grass fire.
Emergency responders were on scene for several hours. All lanes are back open, and the damaged Amazon truck has been towed away.