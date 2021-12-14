NAMPA — Employees at Amalgamated Sugar’s Nampa factory presented a $5,000 check to Make-A-Wish Idaho on Monday.
The donation was made possible by the company’s Presidential Safety Award program, a company program which incentivizes employees to maintain a safe working environment by offering a donation of the employees’ choice when they reach certain safety milestones, according to a press release from the company. The company’s Nampa factory recently reached 500,000 hours without a recordable injury, a first for the factory, the release said. The factory was awarded $5,000 to donate to a charity of its employees’ choice, and the employees selected Make-A-Wish Idaho, the release said.
“Amalgamated Sugar is committed to continuous improvement, and that is especially true of our safety performance over the last few years,” said Dave Hawk, Plant Manager for the Nampa Factory in the release. “Our employees make safety a priority every day. They take pride in accomplishing this record and the opportunity to make this donation to such a worthy cause in our communities.”
Make-A-Wish Idaho helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses between the ages of 2-and-a-half and 18 years old, the release said.
“A donation of this size has the ability to grant one child’s wish,” said Janie Best, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho, in the release. “We would like to congratulate Amalgamated Sugar for their record safety performance and thank them for partnering with us for their donation.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!