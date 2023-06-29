The Nampa sugarbeet processor Amalgamated Sugar Company announced Thursday that Fran Malecha would take the helm as president and CEO.
Malecha will take the position on July 31; the current CEO John McCreedy is retiring, according to a press release from the company.
McCreedy served as head of the grower-owned company for eight years; he initially joined Amalgamated Sugar in 2004 and served in various roles before he was promoted to president and CEO in 2015, the release said.
Malecha had previously served as president and CEO of Compass Minerals, a salt and plant nutrition mining and manufacturing company. In November 2018, the mining company announced Malecha would step down immediately and that the decision was mutually agreed upon by Malecha and the company’s board of directors, according to a press release from the time.
He also served in leadership roles at Viterra, a multinational agribusiness, including as chief operating officer.
He holds a degree in accounting from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School, the release said.
"I am honored to lead this exceptional company,” Malecha said in the release. “With a legacy built on high standards in production agriculture, factory operations, and shareholder value, Amalgamated Sugar has established itself as a trusted leader in the sugarbeet processing industry. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to create additional value for our shareholders, partners and customers."
Amalgamated Sugar Company Chairman Mike Garner said of Malecha, “His extensive experience in multiple industries and his proven track record of leadership, performance, growth, and value creation make him the ideal candidate to continue our legacy of excellence. We are immensely grateful for John McCreedy's invaluable contributions to our employees and shareholders, and his leadership will be greatly missed."
Amalgamated Sugar Company is the second-largest manufacturer of beet sugar in the U.S.