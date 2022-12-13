Amalgamated Sugar01.JPG

Employees at Amalgamated Sugar unload trucks of sugarbeets in the factory’s storage lot in Nampa on Nov. 11, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It isn’t every day that a company celebrates its 125th birthday.

Amalgamated Sugar, which operates factories in Nampa, Paul, and Twin Falls, marked 125 years of operations on Dec. 6.

Amalgamated Sugar05.JPG

Sugarbeets are dispensed onto a mound for storage at Amalgamated Sugar in Nampa on Nov. 11, 2021.

Recommended for you

Load comments