A typical class at Alturas International Academy looks more like three classes happening simultaneously. One table of students might be paying attention to the teacher, who’s using a whiteboard to help instruct them. Another could be using laptops to work together on a group project while a third table works through an activity book in pairs.
That scattered approach is all part of the plan for the school. Both teachers and students can take time to get accustomed to the school’s unique format but say the approach helps students learn more effectively and develop into better citizens.
“We aren’t just another charter school. This is the way education is trying to go in the future and we want to lead that,” said Michelle Ball, the school’s executive director and co-founder.
A central piece of that model was officially put in place earlier this year. Alturas had its Primary Years Program for elementary school students certified in June, making it the first International Baccalaureate program certified in eastern Idaho and one of three certified programs in the state. The school is on track to have its Middle Years Program certified for sixth- through eighth-graders next year.
Alturas International Academy opened in 2016, has 452 students enrolled and Ball said another 400 are on the waiting list to get in next year.
International Baccalaureate is a global program that began in Switzerland in 1968. The high school-level classes count for many of the same advanced credits as AP classes, but all grade levels of the program places a wider emphasis on the intangibles of learning and preparing students to be part of a global community. The International Baccalaureate program requires a foreign language credit for all students, so Alturas begins teaching students Spanish at a young age.
Alturas’ grade levels are more fluid than those at typical schools. Students take each class at the level they currently test at, whether that’s ahead of or behind where they’re expected to be. The school offers ninth-grade level courses for the advanced middle school students and lets struggling students repeat the same year of a certain course.
To make the students at different levels feel more connected, multiple grades and levels will be taught in the same classroom at the same time.
Alturas plans to keep expanding the school to meet the demand of the area. Ball said a high school is in the early stages of being added so students can receive and International Baccalaureate diploma and earn college credits while at the school.