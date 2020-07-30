BOISE — Almost a year after the fatal shooting of a Boise State University hockey player, police have arrested a man on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death.
Kyle Lee Kelly, 21, of Hampton Bays, New York, was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter not long after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Boise Police Department, Kelly turned himself in to the jail after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. That warrant was the result of an investigation by the Boise Police Department into the August death of Robert “Bobby” Skinner, 22, who played hockey for Boise State University, KTVB reports.
Skinner died after a gunshot wound to the neck, which occurred in the early hours of Aug. 23 in the 900 block of Belmont Street, near the university, according to the Boise Police Department. Little information was initially made public about the shooting. The department’s first press release about the incident, on Aug. 23, stated “detectives have not been able to identify a criminal element in the shooting.”
The department later that same day said, “After further investigation, officers discovered information that the gunshot was not self-inflicted. The shooting still appears to be unintentional but criminal charges are possible. The investigation is being routed to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office for review.”
Until the Thursday morning news of Kelly’s arrest, that was the last piece of information made public about Skinner’s death.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.