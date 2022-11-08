Support Local Journalism


Chris Allgood appeared to have won District 11's House Seat B, making him one of the newest members of the Idaho House of Representatives, according to preliminary election results as of press time Tuesday night.

Allgood, a Republican, had received 67.15% of the vote (6,327 votes), to Democratic opponent Marisela Pesina’s 32.85% of the vote (3,095 votes), according to preliminary results.

