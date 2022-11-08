...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches, with local amounts up to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact
the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Chris Allgood appeared to have won District 11's House Seat B, making him one of the newest members of the Idaho House of Representatives, according to preliminary election results as of press time Tuesday night.
Allgood, a Republican, had received 67.15% of the vote (6,327 votes), to Democratic opponent Marisela Pesina’s 32.85% of the vote (3,095 votes), according to preliminary results.
“I am very excited to start this new challenge," Allgood said via text Tuesday night. "I am so very honored to have been selected by the citizens of Caldwell to represent them in Boise and will do my absolute best to continue Idaho's success."
Allgood sought the office following encouragement from Rep. Greg Chaney.
Pesina did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday night.
Allgood retired from working as Caldwell’s chief of police in 2015 and has served on the city council since 2016. Leading up to the general election, he said he would like to address property tax issues, and would be in support of indexing the homeowner’s exemption and protecting people living on a fixed income, as previously reported.
Allgood said during his campaign that he believed his experience as chief of police and as a councilor would serve him well as a representative.
“Government budgets, government revenue, property taxes, all of those things fall under things that the city council deals with, and I have done that kind of work for — besides the six years on the council — the previous eight years as police chief,” Allgood told the Idaho Press in September.
Pesina told the Idaho Press in September that if elected, she would prioritize legislation on affordable housing and education spending. Regarding abortion legislation, Pesina said she believes that "women have a right to decide what to do with their bodies."