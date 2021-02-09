BOISE — Boise residents soon will be able to fly directly to Nashville, Tennessee.
Allegiant, the Las Vegas-based airline that currently offers five nonstop flights from the Boise airport, will add Nashville International Airport to its list of destinations from Boise. Flights begin May 28.
“Nashville is a one-of-a-kind destination with its deep, historic musical roots and cultural scene,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue, in a news release. “We’re excited to provide our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service for Boise-area residents to experience all that the Music City has to offer.”
The new route will operate twice weekly. As a promotion for the new service, Allegiant is offering one-way fares as low as $69.
“The Boise Airport is thrilled to see flights to Nashville begin this May, connecting the Treasure Valley to Music City’s exciting cultural and social scene,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp in the release. “We couldn’t be happier with our strong partnership with Allegiant, as it continues to invest in the Boise community announcing its third new nonstop destination in less than six months.”
Allegiant also recently added flights connecting Boise to Orange County and Palm Springs, California.