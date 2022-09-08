The fifth annual HomeGrown Country Music Festival kicks off in Kuna on Saturday featuring an almost all-Idaho lineup of everything from the food to the talent. In fact, the only non-Idaho element spotlighted at the festival will be the headlining act, Matt Stell.
“Five years ago I had an idea. I believed that Idaho could have a festival featuring everything Idaho … music, vendors, food, spirits, beer … and the community would love the idea of supporting their own,” festival organizer Bobbi Anderson said in a press release.
Anderson said the first festival got off to a rocky start, but it has grown exponentially each year since.
In addition to Stell, attendees will get to hear from six local talent acts like Cody James McKinney and The Reckless, and RJ Country.
The festival will also be sponsored by Idaho spirit companies like 44 North Vodka and Idaho Stampede Whiskey. Anderson said the festival does not accept sponsorships from national liquor or beer brands in order to keep what is served to strictly Idaho products.
In addition to music, vendors and alcohol there will also be a kids area with free pumpkin painting, face painting, games, and a bounce house.
Each year the music festival donates 10% of its ticket proceeds to an Idaho children’s non-profit. This year the event will be sponsoring Kuna's Idaho Rebel Rollers, a local roller derby team.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $10 for kids age 7-14, and kids under 6 are free. Family packages and military discounts are available.
The festival is located on the Kuna Greenbelt behind Kuna City Hall. Doors will open at noon and music starts at 12:30 p.m.