The fifth annual HomeGrown Country Music Festival kicks off in Kuna on Saturday featuring an almost all-Idaho lineup of everything from the food to the talent. In fact, the only non-Idaho element spotlighted at the festival will be the headlining act, Matt Stell.

“Five years ago I had an idea. I believed that Idaho could have a festival featuring everything Idaho … music, vendors, food, spirits, beer … and the community would love the idea of supporting their own,” festival organizer Bobbi Anderson said in a press release.

